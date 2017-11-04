Cake diva Rose creates fireworks spectacular for charity event

A Ribble Valley cake artist has designed the ultimate showstopper of a cake especially for bonfire night.

Rose Dummer, of Rosie Cake Diva, has created an 3ft box of fireworks cake for a charity fireworks event tonight.

Fifty-year-old Rose, of Clitheroe, was commissioned by the national retailer Oak Furniture Land to create the cake as part of its celebrations marking the opening of its first store in Southport. The commission also supported Southport Hesketh Round Table charity fireworks event.

Mother-of-four Rose was commissioned by Oak Furniture Land back in June to create a cake in the image of King Arthur to coincide with the release of Guy Ritchie’s film of the same name, starring David Beckham.

Before becoming one of the UK’s top cake designers, Rose had a very different career, serving with the Armed Forces. She was the Army Air Corps’s first female helicopter pilot, and subsequently the first female Lynx pilot.

The box of fireworks cake facts:

• The box of fireworks cake is a chocolate cake.

• It’s made of eight layers of chocolate cake.

• The edible fireworks box is filled with edible rocket cake pops, rice krispie treats giant rockets and Catherine wheels.

• The cake comes complete with edible leaves and is decorated in glow in the dark colours.

• The packing straw in the fireworks box is made from icing!