Ca-nine to five as pets allowed into the office

One in five British workplaces is now allowing staff to bring their pets to work.



But company bosses have not gone barking mad, as new research suggests that allowing animals into work eases employee stress and increases productivity.

But a clear "gender pet gap" is evident with 12% of male workers complaining about animals compared to only one percent of women.

According to the research, one-fifth of British workplaces now allow employees to bring pets into the office.

The survey by online job board CV-Library found that nearly half (46%) of women believe that having a pet at work eases stress and helps relaxation, compared to 29% of men.

21% of women believes it makes them feel more friendly or approachable, compared to 14% of men.

40% of men accuse pets of being distracting in the workplace, in contrast to 30% of women

Nearly one-fifth of men (19%) go as far to call pets annoying in the workplace.

In the eternal battle between cats and dogs, canines rule the workplace, making up 87% of all “professional” pets.

Cats are clearly an unpopular option at work with only 5% admitting to having a feline in the workplace, and rabbits coming in third with 2%.

Across the country, London, leads the way with with 27% of workers admitting to having a pet in the office.

The South East (24%), Wales (22%) and Northern Ireland (22%) follow close behind. The East Midlands and the North East are the keenest to keep pets at home, with 91% and 87% of workplaces saying no.

In general, nearly half of Brits would like to see more workplaces allowing pets, but 20% suggest that strict policies from human resources should be in place.

With bringing animals into the office becoming a growing trend, employers should sit up and take notice as 28% of Brits suggested that they’d be more likely to apply for a job if they have, or were allowed to bring in, furry friends in their working environment.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “With one in two households owning a pet in the UK, it’s clear to see the attraction and convenience of bringing them with you to work.

“Our new research shines a light on the latest HR trend that many businesses are implementing to stand out from the crowd and attract the very best recruits.

"It seems to be working, with women being more favorable to the trend.

"As long as clear protocols are in place for pet ownership, it is set to have a positive benefit to employees and those around them.”

For more information about taking pets to work please go to https://www.cv-library.co.uk