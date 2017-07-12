Over 1,000 properties without power in Clitheroe

Over a thousand properties have been left without power in the Ribble Valley this morning.

Electricity North West say that 1,681 properties have been affected by the power cut which is affecting the Clitheroe area.

Around 20 customers called in the fault at around 8.45am this morning from Peel Street, Edisford Road and Newton Street.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We are aware of a problem in the Clitheroe area which has been caused by an underground cable fault.

"Engineers are on site and hope to have power back to properties by lunchtime."

Update can be found at the Electricity North West website.