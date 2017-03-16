Lidl applies to extend its opening hours

Discount supermarket Lidl has applied to extend the opening hours at its Clitheroe store.

The supermarket which is based on Shawbridge Street wants to extend its opening hours and have unrestricted delivery times.

The new opening hours would be from 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays.

At the moment, the supermarket has to abide by a condition restricting its hours to 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm on Sundays and 11am to 5pm on Bank Holidays.

Deliveries are also not allowed to take place within the hours of 10pm to 7am.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Due to the popularity of the Lidl store it is necessary to extend the store’s opening hours in order to meet the increased customer demand. With regard to the existing delivery hour restriction, this creates logistical issues in delivering goods.”