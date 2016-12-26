Business park jobs boost

Burnley is set to attract more inward investment and jobs thanks to the approval of plans to extend the 70-acre Burnley Bridge scheme.

Located at Junction 9 of the M65, the initial scheme from property company Eshton is already credited with creating 1,400 jobs for Burnley and the second phase is expected to bring a further 270 jobs to the town.

The new 10-acre Titanium Park site adjoins the existing development to the north and will provide a mix of accommodation for business and employment use which will be tailored to meet occupier needs.

Part of Eshton’s ongoing commitment to investing in Burnley, Titanium Park will bring the total accommodation figure to more than 860,000 sq. ft.

James Chapman, managing director of Eshton, said: “It was clear from the very beginning of the Burnley Bridge scheme that there is significant demand for high quality, flexible industrial and warehousing accommodation in this excellent location.

“The success of phase one reiterates that. Just two speculative units totalling 12,500 sq ft remain at the original Burnley Bridge site following deals with Fagan & Whalley and Exertis for more than 635,000 sq ft of accommodation.

“We are delighted to have secured planning permission for Titanium Park which will build on the success of the original 70-acre plot and look forward to bringing more high quality industrial and warehousing accommodation to Burnley.”

Kate Ingram from Burnley Borough Council added: “Eshton’s new plans to extend BBBP are great news for Burnley, providing opportunities for inward investment, business growth and employment.

“The success of the existing business park demonstrates the appeal of Burnley to businesses of all sizes and we are delighted that Eshton plans to leverage the advantages of this location and dynamic business community to build on the variety of premises the town can offer.”

Burnley Council leader, Mark Townsend said: “More good news for Burnley. What a great way to end 2016 with the announcement of another fantastic development which will bring new jobs to Burnley in 2017, in addition to the recent announcement of work staring in Vision Park in January and a Primark store for Burnley.

“The town is being recognised as a go to place for business, with a ‘can do’ approach to supporting businesses.

“Hailed as a town with the best growth prospects in Lancashire by Experian, and a top 5 North-West boom town set to thrive by the Estates Gazette, businesses are cottoning to

Burnley’s potential and the new 10 acre Burnley Bridge extension, and Vision Park development will open up new space for businesses to relocate to Burnley, adding to the towns state-of-the-art business infrastructure set to create many new jobs for Burnley in the next couple of years.”