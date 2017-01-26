Burnley Market Hall named as one of Britain's best

Burnley Market Hall has won a top national award.

It beat off competition from other markets across the UK to claim the title of Best Large Indoor Market in the British Market of the Year Awards in Birmingham today (Thursday).

Run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), the national competition saw markets across the country battle it out to win this coveted prize.

Over 125,000 votes were cast by the public in the British Market of the Year Awards and Burnley Market Hall is one of the top 13 in the country

The awards were presented by High Street Minister Andrew Percy who said: “Markets are a vital part of Britain’s bustling high streets. They are a platform for entrepreneurs, support our local economies and are a central part of communities across the country.

“The local community in Burnley have worked really hard to turn things around and I’d like to congratulate them on their well deserved award.”

NABMA President, Councillor Chris Rosling-Josephs said:“Once again we have demonstrated that markets have many success stories to celebrate and we will use these positive messages to promote the value of markets.

"A phoenix rising from the ashes, through the community’s hard work Burnley market has turned fortunes around demonstrating that iconic markets of the past can be transformed into destinations of the present and the future.

The Government has championed a number of initiatives to help make sure high streets and markets remain the cornerstones of communities.

It has also supported the Love Your Local Market campaign, helping councils promote local traders and encourage young people to think about a future as a market trader.

News of the award is a second shot in the arm for Burnley as Primark announced before Christmas it would be opening a store in the town later this year.