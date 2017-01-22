Budding sports reporters put through their paces

Trainee sports journalist Jamie Green visited aspiring young reporters at a Ribble Valley high school to pass on some tips.

Jamie, who is studying sports journalism at the University College of Football Business based at the Ethihad Stadium in Manchester, shared his expertise with a group of year nine students from Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe as they are currently working on their own magazine.

All the boys are keen sports fans, particularly football and there was a lot of high spirited debate about the different teams they all support.

Jamie passed on some advice for the students' articles and he will make a return visit in a few months to see the finished product.