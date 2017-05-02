Brownie guard of honour for blushing bride

A group of Clitheroe Brownies vowed to make their leaders’ wedding day extra special by forming a colourful guard of honour outside the church.

Clitheroe and Bowland District Commissioner, Justine Greenwood, married David Tomlinson at St Peter’s Church, Salesbury.

Her Brownies from 4th Clitheroe (St Michael and St Johns), where she is Brown Owl, were very excited to be invited to sing during the signing of the registers. They chose “Justine, Justine”, an updated and personalised version of Daisy Daisy, This Little Guiding Light of Mine and Edelweiss. They formed a colourful Guard of Honour after the service.

Speaking of her time at the wedding, 10-year-old Olive, said: “It is nice of Justine to invite us. I’ve never been to a wedding before.”

After the ceremony the bride, groom and guests travelled by vintage bus to the Reception at Girlguiding’s own Waddow Hall near Waddington. The Three Regions Room was most beautifully turned out with pompoms, lights, rag bunting, lace and flowers.

Girlguiding Clitheroe and Bowland District and Girlguiding Ribble Valley Division wish the Mr and Mrs Tomlinson a happy honeymoon in Japan and a long and happy marriage. The newlyweds will make their home in Foulridge. Justine’s parents live in Sawley and members of her family attend St Michael and St John’s Church, Clitheroe, so she chooses to be a Brown Owl there because of the family link.