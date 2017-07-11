Broadcaster is key note speaker for conference

Marketing Lancashire has announced plans for the county’s first ever Taste Lancashire food and drink conference.

Taste Lancashire 2017 will bring together food entrepreneurs, retail bosses, agricultural leaders, international trade experts and influencers from the hospitality industry to challenge, inspire and celebrate Lancashire’s food economy with the county’s food and drink sector.

Developed in partnership with the Department for International Trade, the innovative event will take place on Wednesday, September 6th, at Holmes Mill, the vibrant food destination based inside the former textile mill in Clitheroe.

Food writer and broadcaster Jay Rayner will be the key note speaker at the event with further speakers and participants revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to case studies, expert panels and debates on the future of Lancashire food and drink, there will be a Taste Exchange Market, showcasing some of Lancashire’s new and export-focused food businesses.

Ruth Connor, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire said: “Lancashire food and drink is amongst the best in the world. It is a key strength of ours and an important part of the Lancashire story. We are very proud of our food heritage and those who ensure our great food traditions continue. We are also quick to champion those entrepreneurs who create new and exciting products that inspire our palates, help sustain our local economy and attract visitors to our hospitable and welcoming county.”