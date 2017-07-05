Brennand's celebrates another milestone

300 years of education at a Valley school were recently celebrated and now Brennand’s Endowed School in Slaidburn turns another page in its history book.

This month saw the school’s official opening of the new outdoor play area for the children in the pre-school and reception classes.

Parents, children and staff welcomed the squire of Slaidburn, Mrs Anthea Hodson, to officially declare the area open.

Work began in September 2016, with the design aiming to offer the youngest children an area of outdoor learning which they can access all day.

At the recent Ofsted inspection the inspector commented: “This provision has undergone a transformation since the beginning of the academic year. In particular, the attractive new outdoor area which offers children many opportunities to practise the skills they have learned, explore and try things out for themselves.”

Assistant head Mrs Cathy Taylor and Miss Sarah Makinson, the early years TA, together designed the area.

Parents made resources available, donated items and gave up their valuable time to make sure the area was well equipped, with areas for the children including a mud kitchen, a water wall, a music wall, a stage and a bug hotel.

Headteacher Mrs Sarah Healey said: “2017 has been a pivotal year for our school. As well as looking back over the past 300 years, everyone is excited about the future. Our new Early Years Area and collaboration with Waddington and West Bradford School are just two of the exciting developments.”