Borough council to celebrate public services in #OurDay

From refuse collection to kitchen inspections, street cleansing to pest control, the vital services offered by Ribble Valley Borough Council will come to life in a tweetathon on Tuesday, November 21st.

The council will be joining other local authorities across the UK to tweet using the hashtag #OurDay to give residents an insight into the hundreds of jobs councils do every day.

More than 9,000 Twitter accounts participated in last year’s #OurDay and the hashtag trended at number one for most of the day.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Ken Hind said: “#OurDay is a chance to reflect on 24 hours in the life of Ribble Valley Borough Council. It is a great way for us to show our residents what council officers are doing every day to improve their quality of life.

“Some of the stories behind the services we provide day in, day out will be heard, from our street cleansers, who clock in at 6am, to our emergency planning team, which is on call 24/7.

“Councils are the most efficient, open and transparent part of the public sector and we are looking forward to being part of the #OurDay conversation.”