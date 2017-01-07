Body of teenage boy found

Police have confirmed that the body found on land in the Forest of Bowland was that of a 14-year-old boy,

Lancashire Police and emergency services were called to an address in Victoria Terrace, Calder Vale, to reports of concern for safety at around 6-15pm on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shortly after that the child's body was found on land behind the property.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the body of a 14-year-old boy was found on land behind the property a short while later.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner.”