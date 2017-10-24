Blooming great flower festival celebrates church’s 80 years

A wonderful display of autumn colour greeted visitors to St Mary’s RC Church in Sabden over the weekend, writes Margaret Parsons.

A three-day flower festival to celebrate 80 years of history saw the church transformed into a colourful autumnal wonderland with nearly 30 displays throughout the building.

The festival was opened on Friday morning by pupils from St Marys School.

It is 80 years this month since the foundation stone was laid and the beautiful floral displays were a fitting tribute.

Visitors could also take part in craft workshops led by Mrs Jane Brown and buy from a range of craft stalls in the parish hall where refreshments were served.

The festival was organised by Susan and Peter White and the inspiration behind the floral displays was Jane Brown who led a team of arrangers consisting of Marie Jones, Carol Riley, Pauline Harper, Olive Doyle, Cecilia Brown, Christine Mulrooney, Joan Egan. Pauline Stansfield, Pat Whitwell, Darryl Graham, Barbara Charleson, Dorothy Lewis, Angela Whitworth, Margaret Smalley, Linda Goodbier, Ann Leigh, June May, Carole Mellows, Mena Coulston and Catherine Holt.

Children from the village primary schools decorated leaves for the windows.

Dianne Ngoza with some of the flowers on display.

The festival was opened on Friday morning by pupils from St Mary’s School and closed on Sunday teatime with a Songs of Praise celebration after which some of the displays were auctioned.

Ava Pascoe (nine) and Christian Willis (seven) with some of the flowers on display