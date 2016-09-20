Blaze of glory for organisers as they gear up for this year’s popular community event

Receiving a Town Award from Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Mark French was a boost to the organising team of Clitheroe Community Bonfire as they start to plan this year’s event which as usual will be held on Clitheroe Castle Field on Saturday November 5th from 6 pm.

Bonfire Committee Chairman Andy Belcham, who received the award which is made by the town council each year, praised the team of volunteers who work hard behind the scenes each year to put this great community event on.

“There’s a large of amount of team work to ensure we have a well-planned event, drawing upon the expertise and experience from our town,” said Andy. “But as we get nearer to countdown we fine-tune our plans, from ticketing sales and promotions, briefing stewards and ensuring that we deliver an event that everyone will enjoy. So this award is much appreciated by us all.”

He added: “This year’s event will be even better as we’re adding more field entertainment on the castle field and, of course, there will be the usual array of food and drink to be purchased, along with flashing goods.”

Online ticket sales went live this week and these can be purchased via the link on Clitheroe Bonfire’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

“Yes we know it says 2014, but we cannot change it now without losing all our well-earned ‘likes’,” Andy explained.

“We’ve launched the online sales early this year and will announce the locations of other ticket outlets in the next few weeks.”

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

Each year, thousands of pounds worth of proceeds are shared between local charities with East Lancs Hospice and Ribble Valley Foodbank receiving donations this year.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Pendle View Rotary Club, Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.