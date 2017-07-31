Bikers set to ride out in memory of Brian

Friends of motorcycle enthusiast Brian “Stodge” Crabtree are staging their annual fundraising motorcycle “ride out” in aid of two local charities on Saturday (August 5th).

The ride has attracted tens of dozens of riders and this year sports, tourers, ladies and vintage bike classes are welcome once again. This is the seventh time the event has been held in memory of popular Clitheroe biking enthusiast Brian, who died suddenly in July 2010 aged just 55. Husband to Susan and father to Caroline and Claire, Brian grew up and lived in Clitheroe all of his life. Organisers of the event are expecting around 40 riders to take part, raising money for North West and Yorkshire Air Ambulances. They are asked to meet at 9-30 am on Saturday at Deanfield MOT Test Centre, 1 Deanfield Drive, Link 59 Business Park, Clitheroe, BB7 1QJ.

To book, call Colin or Adrian Townson on 01200 429980,Anthony Dinsdale on 07973 253863, Tim Reynolds on 07866 448921 or Mark Holden on 07980 015054.