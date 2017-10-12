Biker injured in Whalley crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a suspected fractured lower leg following an accident in Whalley.

The smash happened in King Street at around 5-15pm yesterday when the biker, who is believed to be in his 30s and was riding a black Honley motorbike, was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo car.

An ambulance took the injured biker to hospital and the blocked road was reopened at around 6pm.