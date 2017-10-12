Biker injured in Whalley crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a suspected fractured lower leg following an accident in Whalley.
The smash happened in King Street at around 5-15pm yesterday when the biker, who is believed to be in his 30s and was riding a black Honley motorbike, was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo car.
An ambulance took the injured biker to hospital and the blocked road was reopened at around 6pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Clitheroe Advertiser and Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.