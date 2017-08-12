Big Brother star Kieran has his eye on a TV career

Sensational tabloid headlines about his so-called saucy antics do not phase Big Brother star Kieran Lee.

Labelled as the "resident hunk" in this year's headline grabbing TV show, the 24-year-old is back home with his family in Burnley after coming fifth in the controversial Channel Five show.

Kieran's publicity shot for Big Brother

A popular "housemate," Kieran was only nominated twice and survived both times.

Although Kieran admits it would have been fantastic to win and walk away with the £65,000 prize money, he said he was ready to leave.

"Anyone watching could see by my reaction that I was ready to go," said Kieran. "It didn't bother me missing out on the final.

"I went in the Big Brother house for a different experience and I enjoyed it and made some real friends too."

The friends he means are Lotan Carter and Tom Barber who have been up North to visit Kieran and have a couple of nights out on the town.

A student at the former Ivy Bank High School, Kieran said: "We just hit it off right from the start and I knew even while we were in the house we would become friends."

Kieran caused a stir when he entered the Big Brother house with his friend and former employer, Rebecca Jane, who owns the Lady Detective Agency and was evicted the early stages of the show.

"People don't realise how difficult it is living in the Big Brother house, " said Kieran.

"The best way to describe it is to imagine being in your home, cut off from family and friends the the rest of the outside world.

"And each time the phone rings you have to do whatever the voice on the other end of the line tells you."

As other contestants lost their cool under pressure, Kieran, who has also appeared on MTV's Ex On The Beach, remained calm throughout the show which led to accusations of him "coasting."

He said: "I couldn't control the behaviour of other people in the house but I could definitely control my own.

"I was very well aware that this was a television show and we were being filmed 24 hours a day so getting involved in petty arguments about nothing was not something I was interested in.

"But I definitely wasn't scared to express my opinion.

"I was in there being myself and I wondered if the others thought I was coasting why didn't they nominate me more?"

Kieran is now enjoying settling in back in at home with his proud mum and dad, Gary Lee and Yolanda Clough.

Yolanda even made an appearance in the Big Brother house when housemates got the chance to spend precious minutes with their loved ones as part of a task.

Yolanda said: "We watched the show every night and Kieran was totally himself.

"We are very proud of him."

Kieran, who usually works for his dad's company, Detec Security, is now enjoying taking some time out while he thinks about his future plans to be a TV presenter or actor.

He said: "It was difficult adjusting to being back home after so long in the Big Brother house where you are surrounded by people constantly.

"But I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."