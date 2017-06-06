Big Brother fame beckons for Lady Detective Rebecca Jane and Kieran Lee

A Clitheroe woman who campaigned to put a stop to the practice of Catfishing is appearing on Channel 5 ratings flagship show Big Brother.

Rebecca Jane (32), who is originally from Burnley, started her business The Lady Detective Agency in 2009.

Along with their main business of investigating cheating partners by using attractive people as bait, known as honey-trapping, the agency’s mission is also to catch catfish – individuals who steal other people’s online identities, either for malicious purposes or to pursue deceptive online romances – a practice which has grown in popularity with the rise of social media.

Rebecca received backing from MP Ann Coffey for the campaign after appearing on ITV's Loose Women.

For her latest foray into TV, Rebecca is taking part with an employee from her agency, Kieran Lee, who is also from Burnley and has also featured on MTV's Ex On The Beach.

Before entering the famous house, Rebecca, who says she made her first £1m. by the age of 21, said she believes she can win the show and her strategy will be to work with Kieran to divide the house.

She also admitted that some time away from her mobile phone might be beneficial: “I want to be locked away from the world and see how I cope without being constantly stimulated. My technology addiction is out of control. It will be like tech rehab.”

