Bank Holiday weather predictions for the North West

Warmer drier weather is on its way, but not in time for the Bank Holiday weekend, say forecasters.

The weekend is expected to start off dry for most with temperatures reaching highs of 12 Degrees Centigrade on Saturday, say Met Office experts.

But by Sunday, it looks as though strong winds and rain will be on their way and forecasters predict this will continue into Bank Holiday Monday.

Temperatures will rise just in time for most people's return to work on Tuesday with highs of around 15 Degrees predicted, although the wet weather looks set to remain.

As the week progresses warmer and drier weather is expected.

A Met Office forecaster said: "The weekend will be largely dry at first with some sunshine, feeling less cold. Through the weekend, winds will strengthen for all, with an increasing threat of rain or showers.

"The tail end of the Bank Holiday weekend looks more unsettled, with rain, already across some western parts of the UK, extending across the rest of the country.

"High pressure appears to be in charge during the middle part of May, with temperatures likely to be above average, and possibly very warm at times.

"It also looks drier than average, especially across the north-west of the UK."

Brett Gibbons of the Weather Channel said: "Parts of the country are set for a Bank Holiday soaking as the UK is split by two separate weather systems during the weekend.

"The divide will see frequent showers in the north and west, while the south and east will be slightly warmer with the chance of some sunshine and milder than of late."