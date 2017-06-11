Awards will celebrate the stars of tourism

Applications have opened for prestigious awards that celebrate the stars of local tourism.

Now in its 12th year, the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2017 is returning to Blackpool Tower’s ballroom on Thursday, November 9th.

The only county-wide awards ceremony that recognises the achievements of county’s £3.8 billion visitor economy and the 56,000 people who work in it, there are a total of 22 categories.

And with two brand new awards that cast a spotlight on Lancashire’s cafés/tearooms and the county’s growing number of dog-friendly establishments, there’s an award to suit every tourism business.

There’s accolades for the best large hotel to the best small event, as well as the Tourism Superstar award, which highlights an individual who has made a significant difference to the industry.

Tony Attard OBE, chairman of the Board of Marketing Lancashire, said: “The annual Lancashire Tourism Awards is an important acknowledgement of the £3.8 billion contribution that tourism makes to the local economy and our finalists in each category, without doubt, represent the very best in Lancashire tourism.

“Each year the judges are impressed by the standard of entries to the awards, and by the enterprise and commitment to excellence of the businesses taking part. They provide exceptional experiences and outstanding customer service to the 64 million visitors who choose to take their short breaks and holidays in the county.

“The event itself is a very proud moment for me as chairman of Marketing Lancashire and I look forward to congratulating this year’s finalists and winners in the majestic surroundings of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.”

Applications for the awards will close on Monday, September 4th. It is free to enter the awards and the shortlist will be announced the week commencing September 25th. For category details, application forms, regular updates visit lancashiretourismawards.com and for the latest awards news follow @MarketingLancs #LTA17 on Twitter.