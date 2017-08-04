Audiences cottoned on to young dancers' show

Lancashire's proud cotton industry was the theme of a moving and innovative performance by a quartet of talented students from Burnley College.

Crowds gathered to watch the dancers perform "Cotton" in Nelson town centre.

The stars of the show "Cotton" who are (back) Mollie (left) and Olivia, (front) Jenni-Lea (left) and Abbey

The girls, who are Advanced Level Performing Arts students at Burnley Sixth Form Centre, performed in a moving and innovative tribute to the area's proud cotton industry past.

Giving up their time in the summer holidays they put the open air production together with professional dance company AbouTime.

The performance included dance, music and clogging to explore what life must have been like in a Lancashire mill.

The dancers were Abbey Murwald (18), from Worsthorne, Jenni-Lea Finch (19) and Olivia Walsh (17) who are both from Burnley and Mollie Moorby (18), from Clitheroe.

The students perform "Cotton" in front of the giant shuttle in Nelson town centre.

Mollie said the show had been a great opportunity to try something new.

She said: ‘It’s inspired me to look at new dance styles and bring subjects to life through dance.

"I never thought I’d have the chance to perform with a professional dance company like this but my tutors at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre gave me the encouragement and support I needed.”

Burnley College Performing Arts tutor Samantha Allen said: “We’re very proud of our talented students who played such an integral role in Cotton and performed with such professionalism and commitment.

“We’re sure that this won’t be the last time they’ll be impressing audiences, both locally and nationally.”

Burnley College Principal Hugh Bramwell added: “Learning new skills and developing as a person also takes place outside the classroom: that’s something we recognise at Burnley College Sixth Form.

"That’s why we give students every opportunity to do more – for our performing Arts students that may be following their passion in a range of extra-curricular activities or working with leading local agencies and dance companies to give them work experience that is second to none.

“These exciting opportunities allow our students to grow in character and create individuals who are mature, confident and prepared for their career: individuals of whom we are extremely proud.”

In September Abbey will be going to Edge Hill University to study dance and drama.