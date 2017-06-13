Artwork inspired by Manchester attack will raise funds for charity

A unique piece of artwork is to be raffled to raise funds for a charity campaign set up following the Manchester terrorist attack.

The framed paper cut design of a Manchester worker bee is being raffled to raise money for Child Action Northwest, who are hoping to create a new network of counselling support for people affected by terrorist attacks.

The Wilpshire-based charity, which has already raised more than £2,000 for the initiative, has been given a boost by sales of raffle tickets for the one off artwork created by the Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge.

Gallery owner Alison Bartram says she and artist Pippa Dyrlaga were inspired to create the piece after reading about CANW’s response to the Manchester attack on social media.

“We really wanted to do something to help those affected by the attack and we just thought that CANW’s fund was a brilliant idea,” says Alison.

“The emotional and mental trauma of a terrorist attack can be long lasting, so to create a network of charities that can provide counselling support swiftly and effectively will be a huge help for those affected.”

Pippa initially created 80 limited edition prints from her bee design, which having been selling online and in the gallery for donations of £20 to CANW.

The prints have proved hugely popular, raising more than £1,000 for the charity.

With only a few prints remaining at the gallery, Pippa and Alison decided to raise even more money for CANW by raffling off Pippa’s original hand cut design.

The artwork features a "floating" design of a hand cut cream paper bee suspended in glass over a yellow paper cut honeycomb, representing the worker bee which has been a symbol of Manchester since the Industrial Revolution.

“Pippa’s original designs are really intricate and usually sell for in excess of £300,” says Alison. “It really is a beautiful piece and we’re selling the raffle tickets for just £5 each, so whoever wins the raffle will be getting a fantastic piece of art as well as helping to support a really good cause."

Sue Cotton, CEO of CANW, said: “We’ve been amazed by the response to our appeal to help create a network that will bring charities together to create a coordinated approach to counselling support.

“The artwork Pippa and Alison have created to support our initiative is absolutely stunning and we’re so grateful to them for all their hard work. The money they’ve raised from the sale of the prints will be a huge boost to our campaign and we feel incredibly lucky that they’ve agreed to raffle off Pippa’s original artwork to raise even more money for us – it really is an exceptional piece.”

Raffle tickets for the Manchester bee paper cut are available until the day of the raffle, Monday, June 19th, by contacting the Heart Gallery at their shop in The Arts Centre at 4a Market Street in Hebden Bridge. Alternatively tickets can be purchased at Pippa Dyrlaga’s website www.pippadyrlaga.com. To buy one of the few remaining limited edition prints, contact the Heart Gallery on 01422 845845.

Anyone who would like to donate directly to CANW’s campaign to help those affected by the terror attack can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/traumasupport