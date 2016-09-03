Appeal for continued support by local charity

A charitable trust which offers a variety of therapies and health solutions to communities across the Ribble Valley will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Sanctuary of Healing in Langho was set up and funded by local psychotherapist Tony Clarkson, after he recognised the need for support for a whole range of health issues, from the treatment of auto-immune diseases to grief counselling and treatments for anxiety and depression.

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary since the charitable trust was founded and began to offer its assorted range of services to those in need in the wider community.

Chair of trustees Susan Barsby said: “It is a little known fact that The Sanctuary is a charitable trust and operates on a not for profit basis.

“Next year, it will be our 10 year anniversary and we hope that clients and customers who come through our doors can help support us to maintain our high standards of care.

“We are also hoping to run events to raise money to boost our funds. One of the ways we will be doing this is via the sale of some newly designed jute bags.

“We are charging £5 for the bags and every penny will go back into The Sanctuary and its invaluable work.”

Set in beautiful and tranquil surroundings just off the A59 Longsight Road in Langho, The Sanctuary is a welcome respite from every day stresses and strains for the many people who visit regularly.

Tony Clarkson said: “We offer both traditional and new forms of therapies and treatments and work with groups and individuals to help lead people back to health.

“We have subsidised treatments which can assist with the symptoms of auto-immune diseases and can help with pain, and we also have the facilities and expertise to work with people to delve into psychological issues such as anxiety and depression.

“Some of our more specialised areas of work include our Young and Widowed Bereavement Support Group, ME and Fibromyalgia group, yoga for the disabled and various physiotherapy groups.

“The Sanctuary of Healing is also a spiritual home. It exists to provide opportunities for the personal advancement of spiritual awareness and healing on all levels to those who come here.”