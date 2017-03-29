Angel art was heaven sent for charity

A collection of unique artwork designed by pupils at a Padiham primary school was used to raise money for seven different charities.

Each class at St John's RC Primary School was asked to choose a cause they wanted to help at a fund raising coffee morning for Lent.

They were also asked to make paintings and drawings with the theme of angels to show off to parents, friends and supporters of the school who went along to the event before the Easter break.

Coffee and home-made cakes were served and there were stalls, a tombola and raffle.

The angel theme was chosen in honour of the Jet Set Angels, the project that was launched by teacher Mrs Carol Carlile to help raise cash for one of her pupils, brave Tia Taggart, who is battling cancer.

And Tia, who has just celebrated her eighth birthday, proved to be the star of the show when she sold her own painting for the princely sum of £10!

Pupils with their art work

The buyer was Steven Burrows of the charity CAFOD and he even shelled out an extra £5 for Tia to sign the picture.

Around £10,000 has been raised and 13,000 of the tiny angels made so far in the heart of the classroom at St John’s by staff, children and volunteers.

They have been pictured in America, Australia, Thailand and even a Norwegian ice station in Antartica with a series of celebrities sporting stars and even members of the Royal family who have given their support to the project.

All the money raised will be given to Tia and her family and ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

During the coffee morning teachers and pupils were thrilled to present a cheque for £500 to staff from ward 84.

The other charities who will benefit from money raised at the coffee morning are: Cheeky Monkeys Children's Cancer, Muscular Dystrophy, Mamma Margaret's, Africa, Hayley's Hugs, Pendleside Hospice, The Bethany Project and UNICEF