Alzheimer’s Society recognises Ribble Valley dementia group

The Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance has received recognition from the Alzheimer’s Society for delivering the Alzheimer’s strategy for Dementia Friendly Communities in Ribble Valley.

This means that Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance has met the high and standards and values tested by the Alzheimer’s Society in creating a dementia friendly community, which allows use of the trademark Alzheimer’s symbol for the DAA and other organisations if they satisfy certain criteria within the Alliance.

The Ribble Valley DAA is a community organisation working with people affected by dementia, care providers, businesses, the council, faith organisations, NHS, and volunteers to combat the stigma of dementia and work towards a dementia friendly Ribble Valley.

RVDAA provides help through advising on and promoting dementia issues best practice and organising dementia awareness talks to benefit as many people as possible. Their collaboration with people affected by dementia and other organisations is helping residents across the borough in practical ways, through respite care, dementia awareness sessions, campaigns and activities.

Regular Member meetings are free and open to everyone. The next one will be later this year in the council chamber. The date will be publicised as soon as possible.

Sue Bibby, chairman of Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance, borough councillor and Older People’s Champion, said: “I am delighted that the RVDAA has achieved Alzheimer’s Society’s recognition, there is so much more work to do and we look forward to joining forces with many more organisations to help people to live well with this life changing disease.”

Anyone or any organisation that would like to join the Ribble Valley Dementia Action Alliance can contact the group through its new Facebook page or call 07944 756077.