All’s set for Whitechapel’s Blacksticks Blue 10K Road Race

The annual Blacksticks Blue 10K Road Race and Fun Run takes place on Sunday, May 7.

The race takes in the scenic route from Whitechapel Village Hall to Beacon Fell Vistor Centre and back again and attracts a mix of runners from all over Lancashire.

Every runner wins a piece of Blacksticks Blue Cheese, supplied by sponsors Butler’s Farmhouse Cheeses and the main race starts at 10am and you can register on the day. Car Parking is opposite the school if the weather remains dry and refreshments and facilities are available at the hall.

The children’s 1K (ish) fun run starts shortly after the main race and is a cross country route, each child winning a piece of Butler’s creamy Lancashire cheese and a medal.

All proceeds go to Whitechapel Primary School PTFA and the maintenance of the village multi use games area.