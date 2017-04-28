All’s set for tractor Cockerham Tractor Run

Organisers of Cockerham Tractor Run, which is now in its fifth year, are hoping for another spectacular turnout on Saturday, May 6 from both entrants and supporters alike.

Last year, more than 100 enthusiasts with both vintage tractors and new took part in the run, which is also an important fund raiser for Cockerham Field Day.

Each year the 20-miler takes a different route along Wyre’s attractive lanes and is eagerly awaited by participants and spectators alike.

Starting and finishing at Cockerham Village Hall, tractor registration is from 4pm, with the run starting at 6pm.

Spectators are welcome from 5.30pm, ready to wave the convoy off and while the tractors are away there is a bouncy castle, various stalls, ice cream van, hot dog and hotpot supper, licensed bar and more at the village hall to keep everyone entertained prior to the 8pm return.

All are welcome and organiser Mark Hewitt describes it as “quite a sight” as the tractors, which come from a 30-mile radius, set off along High Street.

Sponsored by Lanes Vets, of Garstang, the cost for tractor entry is £12 per tractor and £5 for each passenger, including hot pot supper afterwards.

Anyone who would like more information or to register in advance, although entrants may do so on the day, is asked to call Mark on 07796006126.

* This year’s Cockerham Field Day will be held on Saturday, July 1.