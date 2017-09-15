A vision of the future for Burnley business

Burnley’s flagship new business park will soon be welcoming tenants.

Evolve, a premium business space complex on Vision Park will be ready for occupation within weeks.

Based next to the Burnley College and UCLan Campus, within Burnley’s Knowledge Quarter, Evolve tenants will have access to a range of programmes in the education campus to support their growing business.

Burnley Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend said: “Vision Park and the new Evolve business space has been described as one of the most exciting commercial developments in the Lancashire region.

“We are delighted the first phase is almost ready for occupation after the site was initially announced by Trebor Developments LLP in 2014.

“This visionary new advanced business park in Burnley’s Knowledge Quarter will create new hi-skilled jobs for Burnley in the coming months and years.

“Burnley is already a regionally significant centre for advanced manufacturing, with a growing digi-tech sector. We are creating modern business environments to attract growing business in these sectors.”

Trebor Developments, working with Burnley Council, appointed Barnfield Construction to deliver the first phase of industrial development at the prestigious Vision Park site earlier in the year.

The development will provide starter industrial units from 800sqft. to rent and larger industrial units from 2,000sqft. to rent or purchase.

For more information or to book a viewing of Evolve and Vision Park contact Martyn Hardacre in Burnley Council’s business support team on 477213 or Michael Cavannagh, Trevor Dawson Commercial Property Consultants, on 458007.