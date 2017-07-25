A second successful RibFest celebrated in Ribchester

A weekend of glorious sunshine brought Ribchester’s second, highly successful festival of music and art to a close.

RibFest showcased talented young musicians and actors, who performed a wide range of music and theatrical events and entertained audiences drawn from near and far.

The aim of organisers, Ribcaged Productions is to provide ‘something for everyone’ and they did just that.

There was classical music provided by the Roth Classical Guitar Duo and the Zelkova Quartet, all young musicians from the Royal Northern College of Music.

Singer-song writers were particularly well represented, from Taylor and The Mason (supported by Alex Hulme) to Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker (supported by Caroline Eve) headlining with their folk concert.

After the shows, evenings continued with music in the village pubs giving local talent a chance to be appreciated. Robbie Waugh (from the musical Stop the Train), Indigo Rose and Cariad.

Customers at the Black Bull danced until late to Fat Jack’s Garage Band. Other dancing opportunities came with The Groove Line (supported by Crossroads) and at the last night party with Alex and Suzy.

Theatre was provided by Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society with their world premiere of ‘Poison in the Parish’ written by Bridget Rabbitts and directed and produced by Viki Mason and Charlotte Green and which opened RibFest.

The main action was charmingly supported by some very young, budding actors and Viki, for whom this was her 13th outdoor promendade, said: “We are thrilled with how this production has been received and we would like to thank our amazing audiences who return every year to see what we have in store. Watch this space for next year...”

Also, Ribcaged Productions offered two plays, ‘Woman to the Waves’ by their Young Professionals theatre group and ‘Adventures in Middle Earth’, a hilarious romp through Lord of the Rings by Ric Hoyle.

Further variety included opera lovers being treated to James Hutton at Potters Barn, also supper with their ‘Italian Opera Bites’; cool jazz from Straight No Chaser and a lively ceilidh from Manchester’s Tartan Trio.

For many, the week’s highlight was Saturday’s Rock on the Rec, with bands including The Viktorians, 53 Degrees North, The Pinstripe Pigeon Band and Cromwell Ridgers,

Owen Phillips, festival director said: “We were delighted to see so many familiar faces and new ones supporting RibFest. We want to encourage local musicians and performers and that’s what we saw this year. We can’t wait till next year. We’d like to thank all our volunteers and the whole of Ribchester for their continued support.”