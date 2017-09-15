A mountainous effort to help refugees

An intrepid climber from Burnley, preparing to trek to Everest Base Camp, will use the expedition to raise funds towards the plight of the Rohingya people.

ICT support enginer Mr Jamatul Khan had already planned his trek to the world’s highest peak when reports emerged of the majority Muslim people from Myanmar, formerly Burma, being massacred and driven from their homes.

Mr Khan (39) said: “I am fund-raising to deliver necessities such as food, medicine and clothing to the persecuted Rohingya people by trekking to Everest Base Camp.

“I trekked Kilimanjaro in Africa last year, and raised money for local orphans. It was a great experience.

“I had initially booked my trek at the beginning of the year and I had no intention of it being a fundraiser but with the recent events taking place in Burma, my wife and friends have encouraged me to do it for the Rohingya Refugees. It really pulled at the heart strings.”

Mr Khan has now organised a fund-raising lunch with the help of Abdus Salam at Burnley’s Aroma restaurant. To book a ticket call Aroma on 01282 434403 between 4pm and 11pm.

All food items have been donated by Watan Cash and Carry Burnley, 5 Star Meats in Blackburn, Mezban Cash and Carry in Burnley, as well as Lancashire Meat and Shagor takeaway.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jamatulebctrek.