Map out a great new hobby

A series of orienteering events around the area are waiting to be challenged.

Pendle Forest Orienteers are running a series of four orienteering events starting this Saturday (January 21st) at Marl Pits Sports Centre, Rawtenstall.

The events are aimed at newcomers to the sport or people who want to try it out, as well as established orienteers.

Club member Danny Allen said: "At each of these events, from 10-30am to 11-30am, there will be free introductory sessions for all the family showing participants what’s involved.

"The other events will be at Nuttall Park in Ramsbottom on January 28th, Spring Wood near Whalley on February 4th and Aitken Wood near Barley on March 4th."

Further details are available at http://www.pfo.org.uk/events.

Pendle Forest Orienteers are a Rossendale based orienteering club who run weekly sessions at Marl Pits and Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School.

Please contact Danny at dannysallen@yahoo.co.uk or Hamish at hamish.willis1@ntlworld.com for more information.